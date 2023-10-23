Lauryn Hill's Philadelphia concert postponed due to medical reasons, show rescheduled for Nov.

WATCH LIVE

Monday, October 23, 2023 11:29AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lauryn Hill has had to postpone her concert in South Philadelphia on Monday night for medical reasons.

The hip-hop artist and member of the Fugees made the announcement on social media.

"Dear, Philadelphia, It is with disappointment that I am writing this note to you... I have no choice but to postpone the show," Hill said. "I look forward to giving you the show you deserve with a fully recovered and healthy voice."

According to the post, doctors recommend that Hill rest her voice to prevent serious strain or damage to her vocal cords.

The concert at the Wells Fargo Center is rescheduled for November 25.

"It will be a special one," Hill said.

Hill is also scheduled to perform in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 26.

