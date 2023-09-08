  • Full Story
Doctor accused of misdiagnosing families with rare form of medical child abuse reassigned

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, September 8, 2023 11:29PM
Doctor accused of misdiagnosing families with rare form of medical child abuse reassigned

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Following an Action News Investigation, the Lehigh Valley Health Network has reassigned a doctor accused of misdiagnosing families with a rare form of medical child abuse.

Doctor Debra Jenssen has been replaced as director of the Child Advocacy Center and is now providing care in other network locations.

Lehigh Valley Controller Mark Pinsley had called last month for an independent review after he said he discovered a surprising number of cases of Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP) diagnosed by Doctor Jenssen and her team.

One family told Investigative Reporter Chad Pradelli that the diagnosis that was unfounded had a devastating impact on their family.

READ MORE: Munchausen syndrome by proxy diagnoses under question in Lehigh County

