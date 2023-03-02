Video shows FBI nearing Pa. home of suspect in airport explosive; neighbor, relative speak on arrest

Doorbell camera footage from a neighbor recorded the moments FBI agents headed toward the home of a Pennsylvania man Monday night after explosive materials were found in his checked luggage.

LANSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Doorbell camera footage from a neighbor recorded the moments FBI agents headed toward the home of a Pennsylvania man Monday night after explosive materials were found in his checked luggage.

Mark Muffley of Lansford, Carbon County, is now in FBI custody, officials said.

Megan Rims who lives just a couple doors down from Muffley spoke to WFMZ-TV.

"I was at work today and heard on the news 'man from Carbon County,' and I look up," Rims said. "I'm like, 'That's my neighbor. That's why they were there. Oh, my God.'"

Muffley, 40, was set to take an Allegiant flight from Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The device hidden in the bag's lining was a circular compound, about 3 inches in diameter, that had two fuses and powder concealed in wax paper and plastic wrap, according to the criminal complaint.

The "powder is suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks," the complaint said. "The black powder and flash powder are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers."

The bag also had "a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape," the complaint said.

Sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News that based on a preliminary assessment, the device contained flammable, explosive components but was not operational and not constructed to go off in flight.

A relative of Muffley told WFMZ, "Basically, the FBI found a commercial firework and a drill battery" in Muffley's baggage.

The relative, who did not want to be named, continued, "It's nice the whole country thinks he's smart enough to build a bomb." However, the relative said, "He's just not that smart."

The device was detected during "routine screening," when the suitcase triggered an alarm when it entered the baggage screening unit, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. While inspecting the baggage, a TSA officer "located an item inside the suitcase that appeared to be suspicious and was believed to possibly be a live explosive device," the agency said.

An airport spokesperson said the suspicious package was discovered shortly after 11 a.m. Monday and the west side of the airport's main terminal was shut down.

Action News was there as the bomb squad from Bethlehem Township Fire department arrived.

Muffley was paged over the airport's public system to come to the security desk, the criminal complaint said. Five minutes later, security cameras showed Muffley leaving the airport, the complaint said.

The package was removed from the airport and the closed portion of the terminal reopened shortly before 2 p.m., the airport spokesperson said.

FBI and local law enforcement bomb technicians who responded to the scene determined that the item "was indeed a live explosive device," TSA said.

A few hours later, Muffley was arrested at his home.

He is due in court on Thursday afternoon.

ABC News contributed to this report.