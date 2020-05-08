Frankford shooting victim runs to 7-Eleven for help before dying from injuries: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was able to run for help moments after being shot multiple times in the chest in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police said.The gunfire erupted just before 2:30 a.m. Friday on the 5000 block of Leiper Street.Police said the 30-year-old victim ran to a nearby 7-Eleven for help, but later died at the hospital.Detective beleive the shooting may have been drug-related.They are still searching for the killer.