PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was able to run for help moments after being shot multiple times in the chest in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police said.
The gunfire erupted just before 2:30 a.m. Friday on the 5000 block of Leiper Street.
Police said the 30-year-old victim ran to a nearby 7-Eleven for help, but later died at the hospital.
Detective beleive the shooting may have been drug-related.
They are still searching for the killer.
Frankford shooting victim runs to 7-Eleven for help before dying from injuries: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News