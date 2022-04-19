Libertee Grounds combines mini golf, local beer with Pan-Asian bar fare

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Libertee Grounds provides "activity-based drinking" for adults in the Francisville neighborhood of Philadelphia.They combine 30 taps featuring hyper-local beer upstairs with a Philadelphia-themed miniature golf course downstairs.They also serve a menu of food that includes Pan-Asian bar fare inspired by the three Indian American owners, who say the flavors are reminiscent of the food they ate growing up.The 8,500 square foot space is bar-restaurant upstairs with 10 televisions for watching sports and a "hyper local" mural on the wall from artist Paul Carpenter.There is a beer garden outside providing an extra hangout space for guests.Downstairs the miniature golf course spells out Philly and featured holes are dedicated to Philadelphia landmarks with murals depicting some of the city's iconic scenes. They have private rooms for parties and gatherings and real golf putters to use as you walk the course.1600 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130