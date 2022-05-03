Liberty Point, 'largest outdoor restaurant' in Philly, opens Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Liberty Point restaurant along the Delaware River officially opens Tuesday afternoon.
Action News got a look at the transformation of what owners are calling the largest outdoor restaurant in the city, located adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum on South Columbus Boulevard.
Some highlights: One of Liberty Point's four bars will be staffed with almost 10 bartenders. Then there's a 12-top, with another private area below which is good for small events. There's also a large space for outdoor entertainment with live music happening on weekends.
Each part of the restaurant has an unobstructed view of the Delaware River.
"Every part of the restaurant has a beautiful view of the water. You get to see both the Ben Franklin Bridge and Walt Whitman Bridge, you get to see the boats sailing by, and it really is a connector between all the stuff happening on the waterfront," owner Avram Hornik said.
Hornik says that's what makes the restaurant so unique.
"We spent the past year transforming the outdoor deck of the Seaport Museum into Philadelphia's largest outdoor restaurant," Hornik said.
The nearly 30,000 square foot space can hold up to 1,400 people.
Its three levels are family-friendly and can host private events like rehearsal dinners and birthday parties.
The golden view and a first-of-its-kind restaurant are transforming the landscape of the Delaware River.
"They've been developing Penn's Landing for as long as I've been alive, almost 50 years now. I think the Delaware Waterfront Corporation has really turned a corner," Hornik said.
Hornik also owns Craft Hall on one section of the river with this new venture on the other end, plus Morgan's Pier in between.
Those interested in working at Liberty Point can still apply for positions at this link.
