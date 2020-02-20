Lower Merion Township renames street for soldier killed in Vietnam War

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsyvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion Township is honoring an Ardmore native who was killed in the Vietnam War in 1967.The township's Board of Commissioners renamed a portion of Chestnut Street after 1st Lieutenant Paul T. Short Jr.Lt. Short attended Lower Merion High School.His family, who still lives in Ardmore, was in attendance Wednesday night as the board read the proclamation.They designated a portion of the street as First Lieutenant Paul T. Short, Jr. Way.Township officials said while it was an honor for his family, it was also an historic event for the entire community.