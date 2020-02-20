Community & Events

Lower Merion Township renames street for soldier killed in Vietnam War

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsyvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion Township is honoring an Ardmore native who was killed in the Vietnam War in 1967.

The township's Board of Commissioners renamed a portion of Chestnut Street after 1st Lieutenant Paul T. Short Jr.

Lt. Short attended Lower Merion High School.

His family, who still lives in Ardmore, was in attendance Wednesday night as the board read the proclamation.

They designated a portion of the street as First Lieutenant Paul T. Short, Jr. Way.

Township officials said while it was an honor for his family, it was also an historic event for the entire community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslower merion townshipvietnam warsoldiersstreet renamingsoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News