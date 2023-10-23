Viktor Kane haunts Manayunk at Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is back with state-of-the-art animatronics and more than three dozen actors raising goosebumps every step of the way.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lincoln Mill Haunted House is back for its second season with more scares for a screaming good time.

The Manayunk haunt has taken over the former home of Mad River and is using the space to raise awareness to the floods from Hurricane Ida that damaged the neighborhood.

The story revolves around Viktor Kane, the old textile mill owner and his tormented past.

The building was a former textile mill in the 1860s but it got a Halloween treatment after that.

The space is designed with state-of-the-art animatronics and more than three dozen actors raising goosebumps every step of the way.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House | Facebook | Instagram

4100 Main Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19127