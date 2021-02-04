Live! Casino & Hotel opens in South Philadelphia

Live! Casino & Hotel is located at the sports complex in South Philadelphia.
It features more than 2,000 slot machines, more than 120 live table games, and a FanDuel Sportsbook.
The 510,000 square-foot facility also features more than 200 hotel rooms.
Rewards members have already been inside for a sneak peek.
The general public can visit starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, no reservation required.
The casino is opening despite the ongoing pandemic and restrictions in place.
Live! Casino & Hotel is planning socially-distanced festivities for its grand opening week celebration.
Casinos were among the indoor businesses allowed to reopen back on January 4 with limits on capacity.
Live! released its "Play It Safe Plan" which includes thermal scanners at all
guest entry points.
Those interested in booking a reservation can visit https://philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com.
Rivers Casino, Philly's other casino, has been back open for a month.
6abc Archive: Stadium-district casino wins new Philly license (2014)