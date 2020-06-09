Chopper 6 over truck fire after reported explosion in Zionsville, Lehigh County

ZIONSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are on the scene in Zionsville, Lehigh County after a reported truck explosion on Tuesday afternoon.Lehigh County officials confirm to Action News a trailer exploded, resulting in a fire along the 8400 block of Orchard RoadThe incident happened just after 3 p.m.Bucks County officials confirm they are sending trucks to assist in fighting the fire.There was no immediate word on injuries at this time or what caused the explosion.