ZIONSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are on the scene in Zionsville, Lehigh County after a reported truck explosion on Tuesday afternoon.
Lehigh County officials confirm to Action News a trailer exploded, resulting in a fire along the 8400 block of Orchard Road
The incident happened just after 3 p.m.
Bucks County officials confirm they are sending trucks to assist in fighting the fire.
There was no immediate word on injuries at this time or what caused the explosion.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Chopper 6 over truck fire after reported explosion in Zionsville, Lehigh County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More