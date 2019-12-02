Mom arrested after children found hanged in Berks County home

ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The mother of two children who were found hanged in their Albany Township, Pennsylvania home is now facing homicide charges for their deaths.

The Berks County district attorney's office said Monday that it will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. about the arrest of Lisa Snyder.

EMBED More News Videos

Many questions remain after Berks County siblings found hanged. Walter Perez reports on Action News at 4 on Oct. 8, 2019.



The children, Connor Snyder, 8, and his 4-year-old sister, Brinley, were found unconscious on September 23 around 4:37 p.m.



According to the affidavit, a woman found the siblings hanging three feet apart in the basement with plastic wires wrapped around their necks. Near the victims were two wooden dining room chairs knocked over next to the victims.

The children were flown to an area hospital, went into full cardiac arrest, but were able to be resuscitated. The siblings later died on September 26.

EMBED More News Videos

Lisa Snyder was arrested for the deaths of her two children in Albany Township, Pennsylvania on December 2, 2019.



The two young victims lived at the home with an older sibling and their mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
albany townshipberks countychild deathinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Check School Closings, Delays and Dismissals
AccuWeather Alert: Accumulating Snow For Some Today
NJ state offices to close at noon due to snow
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Bear on the loose for several days spotted in Delaware County
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Girl, 15, found safe after reported abduction
Show More
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard
Man stabbed multiple times inside SW Philadelphia home
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Overheard at Tredici with David L. Cohen
Trick play helps send Eagles to loss at Miami
More TOP STORIES News