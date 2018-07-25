Live wires fall on a tree at a Devon home

With roots saturated from all the rain, trees have been falling across the Delaware Valley, landing on homes and power lines.Homeowner Kate Masino showed Action News the fallen tree that snagged her home's power line in Devon.The stress on the power line was enough to damage her home's roof, where the line attaches to the house.The power went out Monday. Masino and her husband made the first of many phone calls to PECO."They came out, saw what was going on and said we need the vegetation or whatever department they came out sent Asplund out and Asplund said we can't touch this until the wires are deactivated," said Masino.On Tuesday, a PECO crew came out and restored the power but was not cleared to de-energize the line, so Asplund could not remove the tree.Masino was advised to not use the backyard because the now live power feed was still snagged in the tree, and that created some issues."I have 15 family members coming in town for a family reunion. I can't let my dog in my yard," said Masino.Today, another round of calls were made to PECO."So got routed from the emergency line that told me that because it is de-energizing I have to call the new business department. Transfers me to the new business department who said absolutely not our department and transferred me back to customer service," said Masino.After being bounced around and getting no clear answers to when the situation would be resolved, Masino called Action News.After contacting PECO an Asplund, a PECO crew arrived to make an additional assesment.The assessment was to interrupt the power and cut the tree up to make the backyard safe again.------