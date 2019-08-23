Local police departments surprised with K-9 dogs

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies RF Bryce Harper out for paternity leave
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van
AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today
Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Made in America
2 men sought in North Philadelphia carjacking
Wallet thieves caught on video targeting elderly customers in Abington Township
Show More
Record-breaking crowd expected at the Linc for USWNT friendly match
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
Stabbing investigation in Washington Township
US stocks plunge as Trump-China trade war escalates
More TOP STORIES News