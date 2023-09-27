Discover Clusters, A Sweet and Savory Popcorn Paradise

From Cheese Doodle to Philly Philly, Neapolitan to Cookie Explosion, Clusters has a flavor for every popcorn aficionado to indulge in popcorn like you've never had before.

WILDWOOD, N.J. -- Craving a delicious treat?

Look no further than family-owned Clusters!

Clusters has you covered with two fantastic locations: New Hope, PA, and the boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ.

Owned by husband and wife, Sabrina and Daniel Legiec, Clusters was born out of their passion for popcorn.

Inspired by a visit to a popcorn shop in Peddler's Village, they decided to create their own.

And it's a family affair with their four children by their side, offering a warm and welcoming environment for everyone.

What sets Clusters apart?

It's the unique variety of sweet and savory gourmet popcorn flavors.

From Cheese Doodle to Philly Philly, Neapolitan to Cookie Explosion, Clusters has a flavor for every popcorn aficionado to indulge in popcorn like you've never had before.