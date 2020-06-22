localish

This 17-year-old is winning awards with his animation features!

By Aurora Diaz and Luis Ramentas
Creativity can boost confidence! A Latino teenager is winning awards with his animation features. Mario Landeros is entering his senior year in high school and already has back-to-back wins at the Slick Rock Student Film Festival. Junior high and high school students in Central California enter the competition every year for a chance to win prizes and view the work of other aspiring filmmakers. Mario is a humble student who ended up winning Best of Show. His future is bright!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaarteducationmovielocalish show (lsh)kfsnfeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
16-year-old basketball star brings skills online to train students
These are some of the best and unique donuts you'll ever eat!
Artists paint queer-affirming murals around the city
This father, son speed painter duo make amazing pieces of art!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia native identified as victim of England stabbing attack
NJ casinos, indoor dining can open at 25% capacity next week
Bryce Harper and wife Kayla announce baby #2
Teens who attended senior week in Del. test positive for COVID-19
FBI investigating noose found in Bubba Wallace's NASCAR stall
Husband and wife shot in SW Philadelphia
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Show More
PPA to resume enforcing metered parking regulations
Teen bicyclist fatally struck by driver in Philly
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
2 critical after double shooting in North Philly
More TOP STORIES News