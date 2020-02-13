all good

99-Year-Old Golfer Is an Inspiration

At almost 100-years-old Evelyn Haesloop stays fit and young by playing golf three times a week.

"I play every Wednesday and Friday and twica a month on Mondays", says Evelyn.

For her, playing every week is not about being the best at the sport, it's about getting out and living life!

"Age is just a number", she says.

Evelyn moved to Long Beach in 1968 with her husband but it's only been in the last 15 years that she has had time to play golf with her friends.

"Because when my husband was alive we were too buys camping and boating to golf", Evelyn describes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachgolfall goodgood sportssportslocalish
ALL GOOD
Sister designs app for brother with autism to help him make friends
Disability won't stop this influencer from making her mark
The 'Wedding Tattooer' inks ultimate wedding gifts
Chicago boxing club keeps at-risk youth off the street and in shape
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-alarm Darby Township fire displaces residents
Child's remains found in Delaware field remain unidentified
Thieves steal iPhones from AT&T store at Philadelphia Mills
LIVE: 'Significant update' expected in search for missing girl
Accused wrong-way highway driver charged with 7th DUI
AccuWeather: Rainy For A While Today, Bitter Cold On Friday
N.J. wrestler back on mat after life-threatening illness
Show More
US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee
Philly couple's stolen wedding album found on SEPTA train
School bus driver abandons children in New Jersey, police say
College football player throws officer to ground in confrontation
Accused flasher at Texas Whataburger gets killed by truck: Police
More TOP STORIES News