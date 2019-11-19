Adorable Centenarian Celebrates Birthday at Former High School

Laura Encinas, who will turn 100 years old on December 5, 2019, celebrated the special occasion at her former high school, Garfield High School. Encinas arrived at the entrance of the school with her family where she was greeted by school officials and JROTC students with a red-carpet welcome. "What was your greatest memory here at Garfield," a student asked Encinas. "Flirting," Encinas responded as the class laughed with her. Following the classroom visits, Encinas ended her day at the school auditorium with a special serenade by the student mariachi group, a special presentation and a Q&A with the students.