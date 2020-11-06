localish

Puerto Rican artist dives into cultural roots to create colorful works of art

By Justyna Syska
CHICAGO -- Marco Rios is a Chicago artist who dives into his Puerto Rican roots to create colorful works of art.

"I'm trying to convey sound and motion through color. A lot of influences are my culture. I'm Puerto Rican so a lot of that shows up," Rios said.

Rios was asked to create a work of art showing solidarity between the Black and Brown communities. This piece was displayed on Chicago's Magnificent Mile after buildings were boarded up due to recent civil unrest.

"The Black and Brown community has a big history in Chicago of working together, and there's a lot of solidarity. So I wanted to show that solidarity, show the community that Black and Brown do get along and that the narrative that was being displayed in the media wasn't true," Rios said.

Rios pulls his inspiration from Latin culture. His favorite painting is of a Cuban singer named La Lupe.

Rios also described a painting of salsa musician Tite Curet Alonso, saying "I painted him because he's pretty much the soundtrack of my childhood. I wanted to highlight someone that really didn't get highlighted in his past and showcase that to a newer generation."

Despite the pandemic, Rios said this past year has been one of the best years for him as an artist.

"I just can see right now that being a creative is like necessary, and, like, most creatives, what we do is an evolving process. As we evolve as people, our work evolves," Rios said.

For more on Rios' work, visit his website mriosart.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervilleartlocalish show (lsh)localishwlspuerto rico
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania reports more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19
Hundreds of St. Mary nurses strike for second day
Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Sorry, Grinch: COVID-19 won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
Firefighter injured battling East Oak Lane house fire
US sees highest daily COVID-19 death toll in 6 months
Show More
Europe has half of world's 4M new COVID-19 cases but sees hope
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
2nd suspect arrested in murder of Delaware teen
Giuliani returns to the courtroom on Trump's behalf
Free rapid COVID-19 testing today in Newark
More TOP STORIES News