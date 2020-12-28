localish

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove in Windsor continues to brighten the holiday season

WINDSOR, Calif. -- For the past 12 years, the quaint town of Windsor, California has hosted the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove, a bright and festive event highlighting 205 individually decorated Christmas trees.

"Windsor at Christmas time is a winter wonderland," town council member Deborah Fudge shares. "We've got the music and the trees and the children laughing," Mayor Dominic Foppoli adds.

The tree grove event celebrates Christmas and community. "These trees are bought by individuals, by classrooms and by groups and the money all goes to nonprofits in Windsor," Fudge explains. "This event means a great deal to Windsor and there was no way, even with COVID, we couldn't at least put something on."

With social distancing and other safety protocols in effect, People4Parks, the Windsor parks and recreation foundation, re-designed this year's event to ensure that the town's holiday celebration endured. "It gives everyone a reason to get together and really just be happy because I feel that there's not a lot of that in the world right now," Gateway 4H president Alexis Biasotti reveals. "I can see it going on forever and ever and just being a special thing," Co-vice president of People4Parks Tina Castelli adds.

For more information on the event, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windsorkgochristmas treechristmaslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Meet this formerly homeless LGBTQ activist who's giving back
Meet LGBTQ winemaker Krista Scruggs
Meet LGBTQ+ country music star Sara Shook
'Tree Twins' spread much-needed holiday cheer in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
4 people taken to the hospital after CO exposure in Drexel Hill
Vaccinations begin for long term care residents, first responders in NJ
First responders among 1st In Montco to receive COVID vaccine
Abrupt closure of salon on Christmas sparks backlash online
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Show More
January COVID-19 projections 'nightmarish' for US: experts
Tile maker gets creative to keep business going amid pandemic
Retailers taking precautions for holiday returns
Vaccinations begin for first responders in Burlington County
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
More TOP STORIES News