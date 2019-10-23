Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life

An ancient Mexican tradition lives on as families across Mexico and the United States remember their loved ones. As part of the celebration, Chicago's National Museum of Mexican Art features an exhibit for the Day of the Dead, including ofrendas.

"We're not celebrating death, we're celebrating life," said Norma Torres, Mama Liche's daughter. "The Day of the Dead is a celebration of the beautiful people in our lives."


Torres and other members of Mama Liche's family made an ofrenda in her honor as part of the museum's Day of the Dead exhibit.

Mama Liche lived in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, and later moved to Little Village. She had seven children and 25 grandchildren.
