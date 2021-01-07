Detroit-style pizza in Chicago: Husband, wife duo quit jobs to start Five Squared Pizza

By Jordan Arseneau
CHICAGO -- Does Detroit-style pizza rock Windy City taste buds?

The owners of Five Squared Pizza, a food truck and commissary kitchen in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood, think the Motown classic can compete in Pizza City, USA.

"At first bite, I just sit there, close my eyes, and just moan for a couple minutes because it's so good," Five Squared co-owner Steve Kaplan said.

Steve and his wife, Jenn Kaplan, founded Five Squared after falling in love with the pan-style pizza and creating a recipe their friends enjoyed.

"And we're like, 'this is it,'" Jenn added. "We have to do this in a food truck."

The couple left their jobs just a few months after the idea sparked but running a food truck in Chicago was much harder than they expected. Sparse parking availability and cancelled events eventually led them to operate mostly as a commissary kitchen where the pies are available for carryout and delivery.

"We give you the pizza par-baked," Steve explained. "Basically when you're ready to eat it, you put it on a sheet tray, and you heat that baby up for 10 minutes."

Five Squared's airy and crispy pizza is served with sauce on top and comes in cheese, pesto, pepperoni, sausage, spinach & artichoke, and Italian beef - as well as monthly specials.

For a full menu and to order, visit fivesquared.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield parkrestaurantpizzabite sizelocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Tempers flare as Congress rejects objections to Pa. electoral votes
Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao latest resignation after riot
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
Biden introduces Garland as attorney general pick
Pa. reports first confirmed case of new COVID-19 variant
Show More
Man found dead in home that caught fire in Camden
Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts locked indefinitely
Doc Rivers: 'Could you imagine if those storming the Capitol were Black?'
Congress confirms Biden's win after Trump mob storms Capitol
AccuWeather: Sunny and chilly today, chilly and cooler this weekend
More TOP STORIES News