Family-Run Circus Raises Money for Chicago Parks

Maxwell Jenkins stars as Will Robinson on Netflix's "Lost in Space," but the teen actor is also a seasoned circus performer. Every summer, he tours Chicago with his talented sister and parents raising money for the city's neighborhood parks.He's been performing in his family's circus since age 3."Midnight Circus' main goal is building community one circus at a time," Maxwell said. "And if people can leave with community, I feel like that's a success."The circus has raised over $1 million for the city's parks, according to Jeff Jenkins.