New Jersey's Medieval Times brings 11th century Spain to life through royal feast and tournament

LYNDHURST, New Jersey -- From jousting Knights to enchanting horse performances, Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey will take you back in time and ensure you feel like an 11th Century Royal.

"When you come to the castle, you are here to celebrate a great tournament to determine the champion of the realm. You get to enter my great castle, greet the nobles, and enjoy the great tournament," said Queen Maria Isabella, ruler of the Spanish-themed castle.

As you enjoy the royal pomp and circumstance and watch the six knights compete, you will feast on a utensil-free dinner that includes garlic bread, tomato bisque soup, roasted chicken, sweet buttered corn, herb-basted potato and the dessert of the Castle.

The Royal Court also offers a vegetarian option which includes hummus, pita bread, and a three-bean stew.

"The tournament is the best way to celebrate anything from a day out with the family, to milestone birthdays, you name it, it's a wonderful evening and one you'll never forget," said Queen Maria Isabella.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lyndhurstcommunity journalistin our backyardhorsesfun stuffmy go tolocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family finds dogs eating body of owner inside Philly home
2 NJ teens die after falling through ice in separate incidents
Nelson Perez named next archbishop of Philadelphia
Woman violently attacked inside Chester County home
DNA could free Walter Ogrod charged in 1988 murder
Former Philly lawmaker pleads guilty to stealing from charity
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai will not run for releection
Show More
Indian man dies after getting attacked by rooster on way to cockfight
China locks down cities as coronavirus kills 17, sickens over 550
Hit and run in Sicklerville leaves man dead
Have you received this message from FedEx? It could be a scam
1 stabbed at Holiday Inn Express in South Jersey
More TOP STORIES News