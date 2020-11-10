localish

Heroic Gardens steps into the backyards of veterans in need

Some say gardening is a therapeutic and healing art form.

That is why Heroic Gardens' mission is to bring gardening to the communities of local Veterans.


The organization wants to help Veterans learn how to grow hope by stepping into the backyards of veterans in need and beautify their surroundings.


They aim to show appreciation for their service by connecting the great people that have served this country with plants and nature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This tattoo studio is believed to be haunted!
Witches paddle for a good cause!
Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration
Barrier-free COVID testing and mental health screenings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Trump campaign sues to block Pa. election result
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Gov. Murphy imposes new COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you should know
Has Gritty met his match? Meet Grittney
Show More
Car crashes into Lawndale home following shooting
76ers unveil City Edition uniforms inspired by Boathouse Row
Man arrested for gruesome murder of Philadelphia transgender woman
GOP tries again to get SCOTUS to ax Obamacare
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
More TOP STORIES News