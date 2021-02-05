Himalaya Restaurant: a Texas twist on Indian classics!

HOUSTON, Texas -- From masala-spiced fried chicken to curried crawfish étouffée, the menu at Himalaya Restaurant in Houston's Gandhi District is like nothing you've ever tasted!
James Beard-nominated chef Kaiser Lashkari serves up some of the most unique Indian and Pakistani dishes in Houston.

Although Himalaya is famous for authentic cuisine, like spicy biryani or garlic naan, another big draw is the mouthwatering fusion fare.
Chef Kaiser blends the spices of India with Texas-inspired recipes that customers can't get enough of, like the mac and cheese chicken tikka masala, curried chicken and dumplings, or the parathadilla, a spin on a traditional quesadilla.

One of the biggest favorites is Chef Kaiser's signature fried chicken, soaked in spices like garam masala and ginger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc13abc13 plusktrkbite sizelocalishabc13 plus gandhi district
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Warmer Today, Brush Of Snow Sunday
Union tells Philly teachers not to go into buildings Monday
Feds arrest, charge Pa. woman in pink hat during Capitol attack
Where might Carson Wentz land? Trade destinations for Eagles QB
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Toxic metals found in popular baby foods: Report
Officer at scene of crash following two-state chase clipped by driver
Show More
Man returns handcuffs he took more than 60 years ago
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
TSA to enforce $250 - $1,500 fines for mask violations
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
More TOP STORIES News