Meet the Houston pastor teaming up with Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion

HOUSTON, Texas -- Beyoncé and her family were among the first members of St. John's Church in Houston, Texas. But even after becoming a worldwide icon, she hasn't forgotten the pastor and his important work.

Beyoncé and fellow Houston-native Megan Thee Stallion are donating all proceeds from "Savage Remix" to the church's nonprofit Bread of Life.

The money will help the group help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the difficult months to come.

Pastor Rudy Rasmus said Beyoncé grew up singing in the choir, and the Knowles family has returned to help every chance they get.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrapperbeyoncemore in commonktrkfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City removes Frank Rizzo statue
ATM explosions continue for second night
Center City streets closed again Wednesday
Philadelphia ShopRite looted for 15 hours straight: Owner
Cache of looted goods found in Delco apartment: Police
Philadelphia firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19
'Dad changed the world': Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
Show More
Pa. Turnpike to lay off hundreds of toll collectors
Philly officers, protesters exchange hugs during peaceful demonstrations
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty Thunderstorms, Heat And Humidity
Pa. Primary Election Results
Pope Francis says world cannot turn 'a blind eye to racism'
More TOP STORIES News