Learn how to pull your own mozzarella at this cheese making class

PORT WASHINGTON, New York -- This Long Island cheesemonger is teaching the art of mozzarella making one cheese pull at a time.Jessica Affatato, of Harbor and Cheese Provisions, is bringing her passion into kitchens across New York with one of her most popular classes on how to make mozzarella cheese that you can take home with you!"People don't understand how cheese is made, so this is a fantastic opportunity for people to get this one on one time and to understand what they love and how it's made," said Affatato.The class starts with a tasting of different "pasta filata" styles like mozzarella, burrata, and provolone followed by hands-on mozzarella making. Affatato then runs through a step-by-step process from stretching to rolling the mozzarella and showing the participants how to keep it fresh."My cheese came out surprisingly well for me doing it," said participant Kate Johnert. "I don't know too much about cheese, but she explained it well and I think it's a good technique that she has of watching her first."In addition to the mozzarella-making course, Harbor Cheese and Provisions also offers burrata-making classes, cheese club subscriptions where seasonal cheeses are delivered to your door as well as a variety of charcuterie boards you can have made to order."My favorite part of doing the mozzarella making classes is people's excitement about it," said Affatato. "They don't realize how easy it really is."----------