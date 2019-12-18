'Michele's Angel' performs random acts of kindness, inspires kind messages to widower

After losing his wife unexpectedly, a stranger is keeping her memory alive by performing acts of good deeds.

Ronnie Lomonaco lost his wife suddenly three years ago. In her honor, an anonymous stranger is going around the Drexel Hill community and doing good deeds in her name, then encouraging recipients to reach out to Ronnie with positive messages.

Lomonaco and some of the recipients of the good deeds tell the story of "Michele's Angel".
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting reported at Brookhaven shopping center
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Here's where local members of Congress stand on impeachment
Ring to use security app to find missing children
Herman "Ike" Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Students rally in Harrisburg for healthy schools
Show More
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting 'Rocky' statue
Person hit, killed by SEPTA train in Center City
Bucks County man faces up to 15 years in wife's 1981 death
1 critical after gunman fires into a North Philadelphia house party
Warning about mystery shopping scam
More TOP STORIES News