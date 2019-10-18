Midtown Village in Philadelphia is home to two Halloween themed pop-up bars that are doing more than serving up the BOOs.
There are spooktacular photo ops and fall-themed drinks that will get the party startled. At Nightmare Before Tinsel you can get your fright on before it's season's greetings to the Christmas Themed Pop-Up, Tinsel; and Haunt is doing its part to highlight local artists in the Philadelphia area.
Nightmare Before Tinsel | Facebook
116 South 12th Street
Haunt
1123 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia's Midtown Village Is THE Halloween Bar Scene
