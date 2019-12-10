The Popsicles with a Special Purpose

By
Bonnie Valentine's "Purposeful Pops" are more than just sweet. They are part of her mission to make Philadelphia healthy while spreading a message of hope and purpose.

Valentine is cycling throughout Philly selling Popsicles that come with a special message. Using local produce to create delicious flavors with positivity, her pop-up company rallies around social change using the frozen treats.


In addition to delivering her message, she's doling out some pretty amazing flavors, such as the pickle popscicle in beer and other unorthodox offerings.


See how Bonnie is peddling purpose to many Philadelphians with her homemade, and healthy pops.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillydessertsbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
David Sheppard released after 27 years in prison
Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT
Playoff scenarios: How Eagles can get into postseason
'We must act;' Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges
AccuWeather: More rain today, wet snow Wednesday morning
Show More
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction
Woman shot in face outside of day care center
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Police: Driver of stolen work van crashes into several cars
Toms River residents rally for school funding
More TOP STORIES News