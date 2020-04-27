be localish los angeles

Small grocer remains competitive to meet new demands during outbreak

Small businesses are finding ways to adapt to meet new consumer demands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family-owned Grow located in Manhattan Beach, California has figured out ways to not just survive but thrive. Grow has redefined its business by rethinking its delivery options.

"We also have enough staff to take care of our shut-ins and our elderly, that are maybe not computer savvy and so, they call in and place their orders, and do curbside pickup or us just delivery to their homes," said Grow co-owner Kathy Fischer.

Grow is also lending a hand to other local businesses during their time of need.

"Other small vendors who are in farmer's markets who don't have that access anymore, and so, they've asking us to move more products, and we've stepped up and done that," said Barry.

Loyal customers have taken a moment to make employees feel appreciated.

"It's the letters, it's the notes on the orders, and everyone is so grateful, so we really appreciate that. That keeps us going," said Kathy.

Grow is already working to expand delivery services to its second location in Downtown Los Angeles.
