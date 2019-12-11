Spam Fries will be your new guilty pleasure

By Janel Andronico
The French fry has competition. Say hello to Spam Fries! Tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, this savory snack is sure to please, and the Hula Hoops Tiki Bar and Restaurant has figured out the perfect recipe. It's one of the few places in the Bay Area where you can find this tasty treat. So, what is Spam anyway? It's canned pork that you can eat hot or cold that became popular during World War ll. Spam recipes have definitely evolved since then, and fries are a can't-resist-treat that you have to try!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodbite sizelocalishfilipino food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
AccuWeather: Early Morning Light Snow, Then Sunny and Chilly
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Strangers send message to widower via act of kindness
Carson Wentz shoots at footballs in baby gender reveal video
Show More
Single mother wants to thank layaway angel for 'Christmas miracle'
Fmr. Kennett Township official charged with embezzling more than $3M
Philly man calling for 'revolution' against porch pirates, police disapprove
2 charged after fatal stabbing in Camden park
Military mom returns home, surprises daughter at NJ school
More TOP STORIES News