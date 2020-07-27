be localish philadelphia

Step inside Philly's first and oldest African-American bookstore

Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest African-American bookstore in Philadelphia, and one of the first on the East Coast.

Founder Dawud Hakim opened the shop back in 1959 to educate people on the history and accomplishments of African Americans.

Their stacks are rich in titles new and old, across genres like children's, biographies, religion and more.

In the days following the death of George Floyd, current owner -- and daughter of the founder -- Yvonne Blake saw a surge in sales of books on African-American history and civil rights.
6abc's End Racism Now Resource Page
6abc is committed to supporting the Black community in the fight for equality. Here are some local resources and black-owned businesses to help aid the cause of racial equality.

She continues her father's legacy sixty-one years later and is proud of how his work has come full circle. Hear a daughter's memories of a trailblazing father, and how his work has come full circle.

Founder Dawud Hakim in the doorway of his bookstore in West Philadelphia.


Hakim's Bookstore | Online orders | Facebook Instagram
210 S. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
215-474-9495
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiafyi phillymore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalish
BE LOCALISH PHILADELPHIA
Dynamic dancing duo wants to keep Philly groovin' with the 'Bop'
Parks on Tap and other great spots for outdoor dining and drinks
Baology goes mobile with Taiwanese street food delivery
PHS Pop Up, Parks on Tap are perfect spots for outdoor fun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than a dozen members of Marlins test positive for COVID-19
NJ gym owners arrested for defying state orders
Senate GOP unveils proposal for next stimulus package: LIVE
Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as 'conscience' of Congress
Large crowd takes over Pennypack Park in Philadelphia
2 people dead after multi-alarm fire in Allentown
Trump's national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Philadelphia police cars set on fire across city
More than 2 dozen NJ lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Thunderstorms Tuesday
Beer spills from overturned tractor trailer near Ben Franklin Bridge
Montco man charged in deaths of wife, mother-in-law
More TOP STORIES News