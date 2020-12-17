localish

Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays!

BERNVILLE -- Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays! Koziar's Christmas Village has been around for 73 years and has been a holiday tradition for families across the nation.

Originally a dairy farm, the Koziar family put up lights because they had a love for the Christmas holiday.


The lights brought families near and far and the family allowed people to walk through for a closer look. Every year the display grows with more and more lights bringing the total to over one million lights.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bernville borough6abc holidayswpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!
South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
NJ house displays over 240 holiday inflatables
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm cleanup underway in Philadelphia
US panel recommends emergency use of 2nd COVID vaccine: LIVE
Philly storm disrupts UPS operations causing 'unavoidable delays'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Win a chance to demolish Trump's former casino in AC
Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
NJ lawmakers pass bill setting up marijuana marketplace
Show More
Dashcam video shows EMS workers move out of the way of speeding truck
AccuWeather: Windy and cold today, plenty of snow to shovel
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
US cybersecurity agency warns of 'grave' threat from hack
US set records for COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths
More TOP STORIES News