The Argyle League: The coolest barbershop in the world

Established in 2014, The Argyle League has grown to become one of Houston's most popular barbershops.

It was dubbed the "Coolest Barbershop in the World" by Airows.com and earned a host of other local accolades.

The Argyle League is for guys who like hip haircuts, fancy full shaves and free bourbon.

Owner Carlos Carrillo says the secret to their success is combining a luxurious vibe with a relaxing atmosphere, giving his patrons a first-class experience with every visit.
