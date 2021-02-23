localish

This brewer is the 1st Black woman in PA to have a signature beer after launching French Toast Ale

PHILADELPHIA -- Charisse McGill started selling her French toast bites at Philadelphia's Christmas Village in 2018.

People loved the idea of a snackable, on the go, french toast with unlimited toppings.

She started selling the treats at festivals and markets throughout the city and business was booming.


When the pandemic hit, she was forced to rethink her business plan as events started to get canceled.

So when Doylestown Brewing Company reached out to collaborate on a beer she jumped at the opportunity.

She made her famous bites into an ale, calling it French Toast Bites Ale. With this brew, McGill became the very first Black woman with a signature beer in the state of Pennsylvania.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviblack history monthblack owned businessbite sizebe localish philadelphialocalish
LOCALISH
Philly rapper Chill Moody wants you to enjoy 'Nice Things' with new kombucha
Philadelphia man shoveling snow to raise funds for Team I Hate Cancer charity
Philly gets its first urban winery with Mural City Cellars
Kpelle Design creates inspiring jewelry with roots in West Africa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting at Philly Airbnb leads to police chase, crash
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
Suspect wanted for rape inside Macy's bathroom
Homeless encampment growing at Center City PATCO stop
Show More
2 people stabbed at school playground; suspect in custody
Can a tiger sing? Russian zoo thinks so
Feb. 23, 1991: 3 firefighters killed in One Meridian Plaza fire
1 woman decides 'The Bachelor' Matt isn't 'the one'
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded
More TOP STORIES News