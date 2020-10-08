localish

This isn't where you'd expect to see an Opera performance

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphians can enjoy a safe and socially distance concert in the open air.

"Serenade on the Avenue" is a series of three mini-concerts featuring the University of the Arts students and their professors.



The outdoor stage is seven stories above street level at the Arthaus condominium construction site at Broad and Spruce Streets. The mini-concerts start with opera and continues with Broadway and Jazz.


Serenade on the Avenue (Concerts run 6-63:0 p.m.) | October 14th: Jazz
