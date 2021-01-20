localish

Wheelchair riding tortoise, Helix, now has a children's book series!

WILMINGTON -- Helix is a tortoise with twisted legs who can't move on his own.

His owner, Randy Betz from Wilmington, Delaware, saved his life by giving him a turtle wheelchair - little skateboard wheels that help him move.



Helix inspired Randy to write a children's book series about inclusion.
EMBED More News Videos

Wilmington man uses tiny skateboard to help tortoise with deformity: Beccah Hendrickson reports during Action News at 12:30pm on August 15, 2019.



He also started the Helix Wheels Foundation to help out kids in wheelchairs. Most recently, the foundation helped build a ramp for 7-year-old Cooper from Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonwpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Need to recycle your Christmas tree? These goats will eat it
Addressing youth gun violence through a free jiu-jitsu program
12-year-old bakes her way towards a $25,000 prize
'Play On!' brings the magic of musical theater into your home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
Capitol police officer accompanies Kamala Harris at inauguration
Howard U honors Harris with 49 bell tolls, 'Black national anthem'
Trump says farewell to White House, hints of comeback
Show More
9-year-old girl dies after she was shot in head in North Philadelphia
What designers Biden and Harris wore for Inauguration
US Capitol buildings offer front-row seats to troubled time
Politicians congratulate president and VP on Inauguration Day
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
More TOP STORIES News