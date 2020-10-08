localish

With 'One-Click', Philadelphians can easily get registered to vote

If you have a smartphone, you have the ability to get registered to vote and find your polling place. And it only takes one click.

Two community leaders in Philadelphia came up with a social-distant solution for a Get Out the Vote Campaign.

COVID-19 has eliminated much of the normal voter registration methods forcing Phillyvoting.org members to get creative.

They posted QR codes around the city that lead to a website with voting resources, including easy registration.



The signs are posted on bookstores, barbershops, cafes, and other small businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiavotingmore in commonvote 2020wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
90-year-old "Miracle Man" knocks out COVID-19
This isn't where you'd expect to see an Opera performance
10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery welcomed home with 'Star Wars' party
Free Jiujitsu classes for law enforcement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in fatal carjacking killed after firing shots at police: Officials
6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Biden calls for new date for town hall debate after Trump pulls out
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Post-VP debate poll: Who won the night, Harris or Pence?
Man shot 4 times while pumping gas, drives self to hospital
Show More
Man walking to food truck killed by hit-and-run driver
Philadelphia police investigate robbery at Wawa in Rhawnhurst
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool, A Bit Breezy Today
Eagles' Darius Slay says NFL shouldn't have played but now OK with protocols
US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid
More TOP STORIES News