International manhunt for Massachusetts man after girlfriend's body found at Boston airport

An international manhunt is underway to find a Massachusetts man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, whose body was found at Boston's Logan Airport.

40-year-old Kevin Kangethe was seen on this surveillance video and boarded a plane to Kenya shortly after the killing, police say

BOSTON, Mass. -- An international manhunt continues Monday to find a Massachusetts man suspected of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, whose body was found at Boston's Logan International Airport.

Maggie Mbitu's family reported her missing last Monday and then on Wednesday, the 31-year-old's body was found inside her vehicle in the airport parking garage.

The body of 31-year-old Maggie Mbitu was found in her vehicle at Boston's Logan Airport. Her boyfriend, 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe, has been identified as the suspect.

"Maggie was a ray of sunshine in everybody's life she came across with," said Mbitu's cousin, Virginia Ndungu.

Police have identified 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe as the suspect. They said he was seen on this surveillance video and boarded a plane to Kenya shortly after the killing.

An international manhunt is underway to find a Massachusetts man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, whose body was found at Boston's Logan Airport.

Mbitu's family gathered Sunday night to remember her as a caring nurse who was beloved by all who knew her.

"Everybody she came into contact with, she changed their lives. They loved her," Ndungu said. "No one has anything bad to say about Maggie."

Massachusetts police have issued an arrest warrant for Kengethe. They're now working with authorities in Kenya to find him.