Student with autism attacked on SEPTA's Broad Street Line; suspect still on the run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Transit Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect accused of attacking a man on the Broad Street Line.

It happened on March 14 around 8:30 p.m. as the northbound line train approached Cecil B. Moore Station.

Police say the suspect assaulted a 25-year-old man with autism and then fled the scene.

The victim, who attends Temple University, suffered injuries to his face. He's been identified by his family as Isaiah Miller.

"I felt very frightened," Isaiah told Action News as he recounted the attack.

He said he recalls being followed on the train and then texting his mother.

"This attacker followed him into the next train, as the video shows, [ and ] basically just pulled him down to the ground and proceeded to punch him," recalled the victim's mother, Beth Miller.

IMAGE: Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly attacked a man on the Broad Street Line on March 14, 2024.

Witnesses say the assault was unprovoked. Video shows a few people trying to help.

Eventually, the attacker got off the train, leaving Isaiah bloodied, bruised, and confused.

Now police are searching for the man last seen wearing a distinctive red plaid coat, with fur around the collar. He's seen walking away from the crime with another person.

The victim's mother hopes someone can help bring the suspect behind bars.

"It's sort of unfortunate that some of the most vulnerable members of society aren't protected. Loved ones worry when they leave the house and take a deep breath when they return," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at police at (215) 580-8111.