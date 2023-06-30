Longwood Gardens set for summer of music in special season of shows

Longwood Gardens' Festival of Fountains will include musical backdrops for shows - including songs from Taylor Swift, David Bowie and Ed Sheeran.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- At Longwood Gardens, summer is one of the best times of year to take in the floral scenery of the gardens, and the cascading waters of the fountains.

This year, the Festival of Fountains will include musical backdrops for shows - including songs from artists like Taylor Swift, David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Bon Jovi, plus many classical selections.

The summer beer garden also has live music on weekends, and concerts are scheduled throughout the summer season as well - artists include Bela Fleck, Sutton Foster, and jazz artists for the Wine and Jazz Festival.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

610-388-1000

Festival of Fountains runs through Sept. 23