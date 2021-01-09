Lottery fever: More than $1 billion up for grabs between Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Powerball has rolled over 32 times, and on Saturday, someone can be the proud winner of $470 million.If you include the Mega Millions jackpot, more than $1 billion is up for grabs this week. People are lining up and taking their shot at becoming millionaires."I never purchased a ticket before, so I'm going on beginners luck, and blessings are what I'm going on right now," said Sonya Hayes of Drexel Hill, Delaware County.Russ Bonpartito of Limerick said, "I play every day, and I don't do too well, so we'll see what happens one day, maybe. You have to play to win it right?"The Powerball jackpot grew again after no one won on Wednesday. It's the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history."I got a lot of nonprofit organizations. I got a lot of businesses that I built from the ground up. So with my money, I would like to invest and help people and things like that," said Shoshana O'Neal of Bala Cynwyd, Montgomery County.Liz Thomas is the assistant store director at Acme in Bala Cynwyd and says she's playing for the first time."I play more for the store. My employees have come to work every day since March. They never really miss a shift. They work around the clock. So if I do win, I will make sure to share my money with them first," said Thomas.The Mega Millions jackpot swelled to $600 million, which is the fourth time ever in history.Hayes from Drexel Hill said, "I would definitely like to help the trumpet of design Baptist Church build the foundation for their new church home."One gentleman Action News spoke with off-camera says the secret to winning is not buying a ticket in the city but going farther out.The drawing for the Powerball is Saturday at 11 p.m.