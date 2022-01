Lower Macungie Township Ulta Beauty store targeted by thieves again

EMBED >More News Videos "They fled the scene within 40 seconds of entering the store," police said.

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police say a Lehigh Valley Ulta Beauty store has been targeted by thieves for the second time in a little more than a month.Investigators say three men walked into the store at Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township Sunday afternoon.Police say one of the suspects, who was walking with a cane, distracted a worker while two others filled trash bags with $3,000 worth of fragrances.The men got away in a newer model Toyota Highlander.The same Ulta Beauty store was also targeted by criminals with trash bags back on November 29. In that case, the thieves got away with at least $20,000 in merchandise in less than a minute.If you have any information on either crime, contact police at (610) 395-1438.