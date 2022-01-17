theft

Lower Macungie Township Ulta Beauty store targeted by thieves again

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police say a Lehigh Valley Ulta Beauty store has been targeted by thieves for the second time in a little more than a month.

Investigators say three men walked into the store at Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township Sunday afternoon.

Police say one of the suspects, who was walking with a cane, distracted a worker while two others filled trash bags with $3,000 worth of fragrances.

The men got away in a newer model Toyota Highlander.

SEE ALSO: Thieves steal $20K worth of items from Ulta Beauty store in Lower Macungie Township, Pa.
"They fled the scene within 40 seconds of entering the store," police said.



The same Ulta Beauty store was also targeted by criminals with trash bags back on November 29.

In that case, the thieves got away with at least $20,000 in merchandise in less than a minute.

If you have any information on either crime, contact police at (610) 395-1438.
