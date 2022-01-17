Lower Macungie Township Ulta Beauty store targeted by thieves again

Investigators say three men walked into the store at Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township Sunday afternoon.
Police say one of the suspects, who was walking with a cane, distracted a worker while two others filled trash bags with $3,000 worth of fragrances.
The men got away in a newer model Toyota Highlander.
The same Ulta Beauty store was also targeted by criminals with trash bags back on November 29.
In that case, the thieves got away with at least $20,000 in merchandise in less than a minute.
If you have any information on either crime, contact police at (610) 395-1438.