Thieves steal $20K worth of items from Ulta Beauty store in Lower Macungie Township, Pa.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Ulta Beauty on the 800 block of North Krocks Road at the Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
Five suspects went inside with bags and stole numerous pieces of merchandise.
"They fled the scene within 40 seconds of entering the store," Trooper Nathan Branosky, public information officer for Troop M, told WFMZ-TV.
Branoksy said the thieves were masked and brought their own bags.
SEE ALSO: Police: Man wanted for smash and grab at Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center
On Wednesday, state police released images of the suspects from the store's surveillance cameras.
Police said the suspects left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.
Investigators were speaking with witnesses and viewing video to help lead them to the thieves.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-395-1438 and reference Incident Number PA21-1595996.
MORE TOP STORIES: