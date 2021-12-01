theft

Thieves steal $20K worth of items from Ulta Beauty store in Lower Macungie Township, Pa.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Ulta Beauty at the Hamilton Crossings.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

$20,000 worth of items stolen from Ulta Beauty store in 40 seconds

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police said thieves stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a Lehigh Valley makeup retailer in less than a minute.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Ulta Beauty on the 800 block of North Krocks Road at the Hamilton Crossings shopping center.



Five suspects went inside with bags and stole numerous pieces of merchandise.

"They fled the scene within 40 seconds of entering the store," Trooper Nathan Branosky, public information officer for Troop M, told WFMZ-TV.

Branoksy said the thieves were masked and brought their own bags.

SEE ALSO: Police: Man wanted for smash and grab at Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center

On Wednesday, state police released images of the suspects from the store's surveillance cameras.

Ulta Beauty theft suspects

Pennsylvania State Police released these images of the suspects from the store's surveillance cameras.

Pennsylvania State Police



Police said the suspects left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Investigators were speaking with witnesses and viewing video to help lead them to the thieves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-395-1438 and reference Incident Number PA21-1595996.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower macungie townshiptheftbeautybeauty products
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Gritty saves Christmas for South Philly couple
Thieves make away with cash, valuables from vehicles in Delco
2 victims recall encounter with Rolex robbery suspects
Gritty wants stolen wreath returned: 'I will look for you'
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News