Crews respond to electrical fire in classroom at Lower Merion High School

According to officials, the fire started at about 4:30 p.m. inside a classroom at the school.
LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews responded to what they believe was a small electrical fire at Lower Merion High School on Tuesday afternoon, according to a school spokesperson.

Chopper 6 was live over the scene and showed firetrucks outside the building on Montgomery Avenue and Church Road.

According to officials, the fire started at about 4:30 p.m. inside a classroom at the school. The school was promptly evacuated.

There were no reports of injuries.

Officials said 5:30 p.m. pickup was impacted and late buses may be running later than usual.

Any parents who may be picking up students were asked to use the bus loop on School House Lane rather than the front lot.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

