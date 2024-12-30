Smoke in transformer room brings fire crews back to Crozer-Chester Medical Center

Crews responded to Crozer-Chester Medical Center following reports of a fire for the second time in just a few days.

Crews responded to Crozer-Chester Medical Center following reports of a fire for the second time in just a few days.

Crews responded to Crozer-Chester Medical Center following reports of a fire for the second time in just a few days.

Crews responded to Crozer-Chester Medical Center following reports of a fire for the second time in just a few days.

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- Crews responded to Crozer-Chester Medical Center following reports of a fire for the second time in just a few days.

The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Video from Chopper 6 shows a number of trucks surrounding the area.

Officials were working on a transformer in the mechanical room when smoke was reported inside.

It was cleared out about an hour later.

Crozer says patient areas were not impacted.

It was just Thursday night when an electrical fire broke out at the hospital, forcing the evacuation of almost three dozen patients.

No one was injured.