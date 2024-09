Police chase ends with crash on Main Line in Lower Merion, Pa.

A truck driver lost control and slammed into a sidewalk in Lower Merion.

LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police chase ended in a crash on the Main Line early Friday morning.

The wreck happened in the 200 block of Meeting House Lane at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The pursuit started a few blocks away.

Action News is working to find out why officers were going after the truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.