NJ driver that killed beloved Lower Merion principal in car crash sentenced

A man from Pine Hill, New Jersey, who pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide after a Lower Merion School principal was killed in a reckless driving crash was sentenced on Thursday.

"You carelessly took a life that far exceeds your worth," said the principal's widow at the sentencing.

Beloved Principal Sean Hughes was killed in November 2021, after a car crashed into his vehicle in Winslow Township, New Jersey.

A Camden County judge sentenced 55-year-old Azuka Ossai, the driver, to five years of probation, 90 days of house arrest, and 30 days of community service.

Ossai also was ordered to pay various fines and $5,000 in restitution to the principal's family.

In court, Ossai told the Hughes family he regrets his actions.

"A profound apology. I am deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart," Ossai said.

Kristi Hughes, Sean Hughes' widow, also spoke before the court.

"The last horrific 19 months is just the beginning of a lifetime of sadness, anger, and devastation you created," she said. "All of this anger and sadness could have been avoided. You carelessly took a life that far exceeds your worth."

Investigators say Ossai was speeding and ran a stop sign before colliding with Sean Hughes' Ford SUV at an intersection.

At the time, Sean Hughes was taking his 13-year-old son to soccer practice.

Hughes was a husband, father of three, and beloved principal at Lower Merion High School for 14 years.

His death shocked the community.

Following the fatal crash, tributes poured in for the principal who inspired so many, including the Superintendent of Wallingford Swarthmore School District Wagner Marseille.

Marseille, who worked at Lower Merion High School alongside Hughes, also shared his impact during the sentencing hearing.

"He knew every single student by name. He knew every staff member, he knew the bus drivers, he knew the cafeteria workers, and he knew the custodians," said Marseille.

"Dr. Sean Hughes, a husband, father, son, brother, friend, mentor, and leader, was not finished living on November 13, 2021. He had his father to bury that week, a school community to manage, hundreds of teachers to lead, and thousands of students to inspire," said Kristi Hughes.

Family and friends say they will carry on Sean Hughes' legacy.

A scholarship fund was created on his behalf called the Sean Hughes "Character Counts" Scholarship.

It celebrates his motto, "Character counts". Sean Hughes reminded the students of Lower Merion in every address that "character counts" and encouraged good choices.