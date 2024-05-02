Former Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty sentencing in embezzlement case postponed

This is John Dougherty's second felony conviction.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court for his role in an embezzlement scheme but it has been postponed.

Action News is working to see when it will be rescheduled and why it is being delayed.

Prosecutors say Dougherty and co-defendant Brian Burrows, who was the union president at the time, used the funds for home renovations, meals, concerts and trips.

This is Dougherty's second felony conviction.

In 2021, he was found guilty for bribery, along with former city councilmember Bobby Henon.

The judge in another federal trial where Dougherty was charged with extortion declared a mistrial last week.